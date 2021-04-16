ETH nodes suffer error after Berlin update but it is quickly fixed

Moments after the Berlin update, Ethereum (ETH) developers and analysts began reporting unexpected problems with network nodes managed by OpenEthereum (OE). Fortunately, the incident was resolved.

Consensus error in block 12244294

According to the data presented by Ethernodes, OpenEthereum (OE) is responsible for 12% of Ethereum nodes. At the same time, OE is used by tools like Etherscan or Coinshares.

The OpenEthereum team reported the event through their Twitter account:

“OpenEthereum has a consensus error in block 12244294. We are diagnosing the root cause and will keep you posted.”

The creator of the blockchain-based prediction market, Gnosis (GNO), Martin Köppelmann, has shared some important information about it:

The @OpenEthereumOrg team is investigating the issue: So far it appears that the correct (very likely) block 12244294 with hash 0x53c7… was not validated as correct and therefore an alternate block with hash 0x0xb2e0 was finally mined at that height ”.

The incident has been fixed

Fortunately, for the Ethereum network community, OpenEthereum reported via Twitter that, in record time, the error experienced in the nodes had been fixed:

“The OpenEthereum problem has been solved: Thank you @mhswende, @sorpaas, @nethermindeth, @turbogeth, @go_ethereum and the developers and community for the support that made this solution possible in an incredibly short period of time. “

Unexpected event moments after the Berlin update

The event occurred on an important day for the Ethereum network. During the morning of April 15, BeInCrypto reported that block 12244000 of the ETH network had officially been mined, thus marking the beginning of “Berlin”, the update of the protocol.

The event occurred at 10:07:03 AM (+ UTC) according to Etherscan data.

