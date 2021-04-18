ETH Bonanza as Three North American Ethereum ETFs Approved in One Day

Compartir

Canadian stock market investors will soon have a wide range of options to choose from when it comes to Ethereum ETFs.

While gaining exposure could still be difficult south of the US-Canadian border, Canadian investors will soon have a number of options to choose from in gaining exposure to Ethereum (ETH) through an ETF, as regulators have approved. three different Ethereum ETFs in a single day. .

Canadian regulators approved Purpose Investments, Evolve ETF, and CI Global Asset Management to launch Ethereum-backed ETFs today. ETFs will be the first ETH ETFs in North America and among the first in the world.

Some observers noted that the approval of all three at once may have been part of an effort not to give Purpose an “unfair advantage.” Purpose appeared to gain an edge after the launch of the extremely popular Purpose Investments ETF, North America’s first Bitcoin ETF that quickly surged to $ 1.3 billion in AUM as competitors awaited approval. Rival Evolve Fund Group’s Bitcoin ETF only managed to attract $ 100 million in AUM, despite launching just two days after Purpose and offering 25% lower administration fees.

In a Tweet, a Bloomberg reporter said that the CL Galaxy and Purpose ETF funds will start trading on April 20, a date that he thought would please Elon Musk, given his connection to Marajuan culture. Similarly, Evolve’s ETH ETF, which they first applied for in March, will start trading on the same day.

Update one more time… @CIGlobalAsset and @GalaxyDigital only got approval for their #Ethereum ETF together with @PurposeInvest ‘s. I THINK both will start trading at… wait… 4/20 – Incredible @elonmusk https://t.co/SNFY4jNpUa pic.twitter.com/4ZUSCJEVQ5 – James Seyffart (@JSeyff) April 16, 2021

The Canadian stock market has already demonstrated a significant appetite for exposure to crypto assets. Previous exchange-traded Ethereum products led to market stops on the first day of trading, and Purpose’s Bitcoin ETF cracked $ 100 million on its first day of trading.