ETH balances on centralized exchanges are declining rapidly

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges are rapidly losing their supply of Ethereum (ETH), according to recent data from analytics provider Glassnode. In fact, data from Glassnode indicates that the amount of Ethereum still on exchanges is at its lowest level in the last two years.

These days, only around 13.3 million ETH are still on CEXes, which means they have around $ 52.4 billion in Ethereum, which also translates to around 11.5% of the total Ethereum supply.

Why is the supply of Ethereum falling on exchanges?

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

An interesting fact regarding these recent data is that it is a consequence of the events that occurred during the last 9 months, more or less. In fact, during that period, CEXs lost roughly 30% of their Ether supply, just after peaking in September 2020 at 19 million ETH.

However, this is not considered a bad development. In fact, the lower the amount of ETH on exchanges, the more bullish the market is considered, indicating that there is high demand and that users tend to hold onto their coins. Essentially, investors are locking their funds in secure warehouses and choosing to avoid transactions, which means they expect the price of the coin to rise.

Of course, it is also likely that a large amount of Ether has ended up encased in DeFi protocols for the purpose of gambling, yielding, lending, and other services that DeFi has to offer.

On top of that, Glassnode also reported that there has been some reduction in BTC exposure in favor of ETH. It should also be noted that Ethereum’s on-chain activity has risen quite a bit over the past month, which is also the period when Ether experienced extremely bullish performance.