Eternos 1 comic review, by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic

This year’s premiere of the movie “Eternals” Marvel Studios has made Marvel Comics decide to rededicate its place to the Eternals in the world of comics. This group of characters, although it was created decades ago, has not had the importance that many would want in the comics. In fact, his stage in the cartoons has been rather intermittent, due to the little attraction he has had from Marvel fans. In fact, its presence in the different Marvel Comics crossovers has been rather reduced.

In this situation, fans of the Eternal have received with open arms the new comic series which was launched at the beginning of this in the United States and that this May has arrived in Spain. It is time to talk about that first number of a series in staple format that has been commissioned Kieron Gillen, who has made for Marvel comics of Iron Man, the Young Avengers or the Impossible Patrol-X, among others .. It is only the beginning of an even longer adventure that promises great depth and development, although obviously, we can still do little foreshadow this first issue.

We are not going to review the previous stages of the Eternals in the comics, because it is not relevant either. In fact, this series seeks precisely to offer a starting point for new readers who want to enter the world of the Eternals without knowing much more about them. And in that scenario we are faced with the excuse that the Eternals have suffered a reboot. You just have to know that the last time we saw the Eternals, in Jason Aaron’s Avengers, they all committed suicide when they discovered that the Celestials had not created them to protect humanity, as they thought, but to cultivate them. In the comics, death is rarely the end of the characters. And that happens here. In short, a perfect setting to make almost a “clean slate”.

When reading this comic it is easy to see the parallels with the mutants in his Jonathan Hickman stage. What’s more, the narrative itself follows a similar pattern, which is engaging and dynamic. In addition, the story is going to move on, at least, a couple of fronts, which will help maintain the mystery. Since we are talking about a staple, it is better not to go into great depths of the frame level. Just say that the Eternals are going to run into something that is different from anything they have seen now. They will discover what is happening at the same time as the reader, which helps to maintain the intrigue.

In general, a very detailed history although it must also be recognized that is somewhat confusing for a first-time reader of the Eternals. It is difficult to move in a terrain where you have to satisfy the classic fan and the first-time reader with characters that have lived a million years. You have to offer a highly complex one that grabs the reader, but without the reader needing to know much. The intrigue is maintained. However, the concepts have yet to be clarified. You don’t have the feeling that the story is in chaos. What’s more, there is a great effort to put the new reader in context, but you do end up thinking that there is still a lot to explain, which also makes sense when it comes to the first issue.

In this adventure, Gillen the great accompanies Esad Ribic, who for example has left a great mark on Thor. Ribic’s illustrations are incredible. Your art is wonderful. Continue with that style that characterizes him so much in which as soon as a face is marked without luxury of details, he plants some close-ups that make you fall in love. The result, a very vivid drawing. Even the biggest criticism that I always have towards Ribic, which are those faces in which the open mouth tends to repeat, is here in its minimum expression. In addition, this art, with that color, makes the Eternals have an imposing presence, as they well need. In short, a delight for the eyes.

Without a doubt, a spectacular series start, which we still cannot judge with enough elements. At the very least, we are curious to know what is happening, enough to get hooked and connect with these characters.