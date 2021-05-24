Eternals trailer arrives with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie | Instagram

After two years, finally the trailer for “Eternals“is here, the film starring the actress Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek will have its next premiere in November of this year.

Good news has arrived for the loyal fans of the world of MarvelAfter it transpired, the first teaser for the tape “Eternals”, starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

At first, “Eternals” had a release date for November 2020, however, the MCU changed many of the plans, also, it is expected that the film will also be available in “Premium Access” on Disney +.

While there is clear news and more details about the premiere of the new film, we leave you some of the details that can be seen in this preview.

It may interest you. Will Harry Styles play Starfox in Eternals?

Who are the characters in Eternals:

Angelina Jolie will play the fierce warrior “Thena”, who was constantly mistaken for the goddess Athena, leading to growing resentment and war.

For her part, Salma Hayek will be the wise and spiritual leader “Ajak”, who has superhuman strength that allows lifting 25 tons and can regenerate from any injury and endowed with a cosmic energy in his eyes or hands.

Richard Madden is the almighty “Ikaris”, the greatest of the other “Eternals”, who can also manifest the Blue Flame (unique to reshape the physical forms of the Eternals, humans and / or Deviants in a One-Mind)

Gemma Chan is “Sersi” the “am @ nt3 of humanity”, an artist who threw big parties with great magic tricks that her normal guests believed was stage magic.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Kumail Nanjiani as “Kingo,” who spent centuries learning the ways of the samurai, one of the most skilled swordsmen on the planet.

Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor “Phastos”, a third or fourth generation eternal who chose to remain on Earth due to his obsessive search for an unidentified object or person.

Lauren Ridloff, the super-fast “Makkari”, who possesses the conventional powers of the “Eternals of the Earth”, endowed with great powers such as a cosmic energy and a mental control over its molecular structure. It is the fastest there is.

Kit Harington plays “Dane Whitman”, or the “Black Knight”, summoned by his uncle, fatally wounded in battle with “Iron Man”, in his bed he asked “Dane” to restore the honor of the legacy he bears by name.

Lia McHugh is the eternally young “Sprite,” an incorrigible liar and practical joker for centuries.

Lastly, the distant and lonely “Druig” (Barry Keoghan) who in modern times served as the KGB agent in Russia and who enjoyed torturing people. And “Don Lee” as the mighty “Gilgamesh”, who possesses “Eternal” powers such as levitation / flight (around 600 mph) extreme longevity, virtual indestructibility, emitting bursts of heat / light / force / force from his eyes and hands, among many others.

It may interest you Connected to oxygen! Salma Hayek was at risk of leaving

The trailer

The new teaser for the tape would show the arrival of the Eternals to earth. Some beings that are more than superheroes, they are almost divine entities that for thousands of years have been in charge of maintaining balance throughout the universe.

Faced with new things that pose a serious threat, the Eternals must make their appearance to pursue a single goal.

It should be said that the Eternals would never have interfered on the planet, as they saw them develop and create wonders. But now they must do it … Although it is still unknown how to carry it out.

One of the details that has been curious is that in the end, the absence of Captain America and Iron Man, two of those considered leaders of the Avengers, stands out.

It may interest you There is already a date! for the premiere of Abracadabra 2 on Disney +

The new film directed by recent Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (she won Best Director for Nomadland).