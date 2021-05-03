‘Eternals’, titles of the sequels of ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ … the revelations of the new MCU advance

2020 was a complicated year for Marvel, with the pandemic causing the postponement of Phase 4 and forcing the Disney + series to continue their universe. Once left behind Scarlet Witch and Vision (with loud applause) and Falcon and the Winter Soldier (with less applause) as the House of the Mouse tries its luck with hybrid models between theaters and streaming, it is time to resume the flow of premieres. And this is exactly what a spectacular new video on Disney’s Twitter account celebrates. “The world can change and evolve, but something that will never change is that we are part of a great family”, we read in the post.

This video presents an emotional journey through the 13-year history of the MCU through its most beloved characters and scenes, from the moment “We are Groot” from Guardians of the Galaxy until, leaving the movies, the record of how the climax of Avengers: Endgame, with the public cheering Captain America telling his Avengers to reunite. But that’s not the most striking thing about the piece, not by a long shot. Finally, and after a couple of weeks ago we saw the first trailer of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, we finally have a kind of teaser of Eternal, the most enigmatic film that Marvel is preparing for this year.

And why is it enigmatic? For coming directed by Chloé zhao (the same one who became the second Oscar-winning director during the last ceremony, thanks to Nomadland) and introduce a totally new team of superheroes to society. The film is starring Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chang, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry Y Kit harrington, several of which you can see in some of the images that appear in the final stretch of the video. All accompanied by the logo and the final release date: next November 5th.

Before Eternal we will see Black widow the July 9th and the aforementioned Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings the September 3, as the video remembers when a calendar of the next Marvel premieres moves forward. And it is in this part where we see the great surprises: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Thor: Love and Thunder appear with their respective logos programmed for the December 17, 2021, the March 25, 2022 and the May 6, 2022, followed by the aftermath of Black panther Y Captain Marvel… That finally reveal their official titles.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ logo

Black panther 2, thus the things, it will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the challenge of continuing the story without Chadwick boseman once the interpreter of T’Challa passed away last summer. The subtitle, which refers to the motto of the Wakandians, points out that the film directed by Ryan coogler It will be a tribute to the memory of the actor, without it having yet transpired if someone will succeed him on the throne of the African nation. More surprising is, on the other hand, the title of the sequel to Captain Marvel, which omits a direct mention of the character of Carol Danvers to be called simply The marvels.

What is this about? Well, the film that he directs Nia DaCosta will not only bring back Brie larson like the aforementioned Danvers, but will also feature Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani. Ms. Marvel, a character much loved by cartoon fans, would theoretically debut her own series on Disney + at the end of this year (we had images of her shooting this weekend). Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels are scheduled for the July 8, 2022 and the November 11, 2022, respectively.

‘The Marvels’ logo

By last, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, third installment of Ant-Man, will be released on February 17, 2023, Y Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 he will do the same May 5, 2023 with the address of James Gunn. Thus it remains, for the moment and without a date being given for the 4 fantastic from Jon watts (although its logo can be seen at the end of the video), Marvel’s movie release schedule. It remains to be seen how the succession of series destined for Disney + is fed back with this.