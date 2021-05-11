Eternals: sources say he has Oscar potential

Eternals is one of the films that will hit theaters very soon thanks to Marvel Studios. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, a name that sounded pretty good in awards season thanks to the many accolades given out for her work as a director at Nomadland – 100%. Although the party ended recently, some are already preparing for the next edition. Through Discussing Film, the critic and journalist’s predictions for Best Film are shared Diego Andaluz, who rightly guessed 80% of the winners at the 2021 Oscars. Eternals it is in a very good position.

Thanks to Eternals we will meet a whole new group of superheroes, at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are powerful superhumans, a race apart from homo sapiens-sapiens that evolved to be superior. After long adventures with several of the best-known characters in Marvel comics, the Eternals are about to make their triumphal entry into history.

Diego Andaluz includes many good films that will be released soon and that could be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars of 2022, including Eternals. Without a doubt, the recognized talent of Chloé zhao in the most recent edition he will have voters consider his Marvel Studios movie for the general competition.

In addition to Eternals, among the predictions of Andalusian for Best Film at the Oscars of 2022 are Don’t look up, Soggy Bottom,The French Dispatch, Nightmare alley, West Side Story, Canterbury Glass, The Power of The Dog, House of Gucci, Being the ricardos. There are many high-quality films that we could see in the competition next year. Eternals has a great opportunity to rise among the most important in 2022 and Marvel Studios is preparing to take the advantage in the best way.

Disney could achieve with Eternals what Black Panther – 90% at the 2019 Oscars. Let’s remember that the film was nominated in the categories for Best Film, Best Sound Mix, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Costume, and Best Sound Editing. The awards season that year was packed with Wakanda and the fans enjoyed it to the fullest. By the end of the 2019 Oscars, he had put three statuettes in his pocket, becoming a cause for celebration among the followers of superheroes.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios continues to make steady strides. Black Widow is the first film of phase 4 corresponding to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the adventure of Natasha Romanoff that has been waiting for so long. This character became the first superheroine of the Avengers, but only so far has the studio granted her her own journey. Of course, the deadly agent will not be alone, one of her companions will be Yelena Belova, another Black Widow that we will meet for the first time and who is played by Florence Pugh. The pandemic delayed the premiere but we will have it in theaters and Disney on July 9.

A great stage for Marvel Studios ended last year with the final films of the Infinity Saga, but many things are still to come. The executives and creatives of the company have great challenges ahead, but they also have an ace up their sleeves: the multiverse, will they be ingenious enough to make the most of this resource? Very soon we will discover the role that the Eternals will have in the next great fight of the MCU; Considering its incredible powers, we hope it will be something really impressive.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5. They are ready?

