‘Eternals’: Salma Hayek on the diversity of the cast and how she felt when the suit was first tried on

Salma Hayek had a great scare in March of last year, when she contracted COVID-19 and thought she was about to die. But she came out alive (with some sequels) and she’s already prepared for what promise to be a very beautiful couple of years in her career: she has shot ‘The Other Bodyguard 2’ with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and ‘House of Gucci’ by Ridley Scott, along with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. But probably the biggest blockbuster he has to release is Marvel’s ‘Eternals’.

It is a long-awaited film because it seems to offer something very different from what has been seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ‘Eternals’ is directed by Chloé Zhao, who just made Oscar history with ‘Nomadland’ and It has a very large cast full of stars such as Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington. All of them will be part of the Eternals, an immortal alien race of which we have not yet seen anything in the franchise.

Hayek is very excited about the project, especially because of the diversity of the cast., which also has names like Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Dong-Seok Ma, Haaz Sleiman or Lauren Ridloff. “I think a lot of people are going to feel represented and that’s very important,” he told Variety in an interview.

The casting is full of faces of different ethnicities, but also of all ages, something of which the director is pleased, who was attracted to the project in part for this reason: “Ageism is a very worrying problem in Hollywood and us as artists we have to face it. Aging is a precious part of life that should be celebrated. It is an honor for us to have Salma as the leader of the ‘Eternals’ family.“.

Impressed with her suit

Hayek has shared how she felt when she first tried on her superhero costume, an issue that had her preoccupied at first. “I’m claustrophobic. The idea of ​​the costume terrified me. It terrified me. Because if it doesn’t allow me to move and it’s heavy … I thought I wasn’t going to be able to breathe, that I was going to go crazy.”said the Oscar-nominated actress for “Frida.”

Of course, all that was forgotten when he saw his reflection. “I put it on and was deeply moved. It was a very strange experience because I wasn’t expecting it. I forgot how it would fit, or if I was going to have a claustrophobic seizure. All I could see was, “Oh my God, it’s a Mexican woman in this costume and it’s really happening. Yes, we can be superheroines »“.

Zhao agrees: “I think we were all speechless. It was such a strong and beautiful image.”

We can all see it on November 5, when ‘Eternals’ hits theaters. Well, hopefully we don’t have to wait that long to get a trailer.