Eternals: Richard Madden Says It’s More Than Just Another Superhero Movie – Tomatazos

While Eternals was already one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after its director, Chloé Zhao, won the Oscar, this year, for Nomadland – 100%, fans of the franchise were more excited about what the filmmaker could do in this film. Now, the actor Richard Madden, one of the protagonists of the film, has spoken about it and has said that it will be more than just another superhero feature film (via GQ).

As in all Marvel movies, the details about Eternals have remained a secret, as the company always seeks to surprise fans until the last minute, however, it is known that the film will follow a group of cosmic beings known as the Celestials, who millions of years ago began to genetically experiment with the humans.

His intention was to create super-powerful individuals who would only do good, but something went wrong and the Deviants appeared, destroying and creating chaos in their wake. Both races have fought an eternal power struggle throughout history. In the middle of this war, Ikaris, played by Madden, and Sersi (Gemma Chan) try to live their own love story.

Madden’s character Ikaris is an alien superhero with powers of flight, super strength, heat vision, and teleportation, among other talents. Facing Ikaris, at the heart of the film, is Sersi, his partner, with whom he has what Madden describes as ‘a love story through the centuries’. Along with a handful of other Eternals, Sersi and Ikaris team up to defend the world from the Deviants.

Despite the fact that the plot could seem typical of a superhero film and, above all, of a Marvel movie, Madden has made it clear that it will be something new and interesting that competes with the large amount of content about heroes that there is currently.

We’ve done the classic, so now it’s about how to make it more interesting. I hope we did that with Eternals. The Marvel Universe keeps changing and rising and growing and I really believe that we are doing something that they haven’t done yet.

The actor who for some time has had an important presence in Hollywood, in films like 1917 – 98%, Cinderella – 83% and Rocketman – 83% also spoke to GQ about filming Eternals, which although concluded in January 2021, has had additional filming and dialogue sessions.

The actor has spent hours doing the usual MCU things: fighting what he calls ‘a quilt over a huge rubber ball’ and dealing with cardboard cutouts of monsters held aloft by team members on set. Nonetheless, Madden insisted on the fact that the central cast of Eternals It is made up of ancient beings who have seen, done and experienced everything in their lives, so it will undoubtedly be something different and refreshing.

In this way, Zhao’s film, by logic, could be another bold entry in the MCU and could mark a departure point for the franchise and, in general, for superhero films, in which studio executives, Generally too nervous about what directors can afford, they will be a little more lax when it comes to taking creative risks on their billion-dollar projects.

