Eternals Releases Its First Exciting Trailer

Although in Disney Plus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to triumph with its original series, the closures of cinemas and productions due to the pandemic prevented the releases they had planned for last year from becoming a reality. However, this 2021 the situation has changed and now Marvel has released the first trailer and a poster of Eternals, a film that will premiere in November (via ComicBook.com).

Directed by Chloé Zhao (The Rider – 95%, Songs My Brothers Taught Me – 90%), who recently won an Oscar for his latest film, Nomadland, Eternals is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but it focuses on a team of superheroes older and more powerful than those who inhabit and protect Earth.

The film revolves around a tragic event that brings the Eternals out of the shadows and puts their generational conflict with the Deviants in front of the public’s eyes. Jack Kirby created many of Marvel’s most popular characters including the Eternals when he returned to Marvel in the 1970s. Here is the first preview of the upcoming MCU Phase Four film, as well as the first poster.

Zhao was also involved in writing the script and in a previous interview with Margaret Gardiner She talked about how excited she was to work with Marvel and how supportive company executives such as Kevin Feige had been, as they carried her through the entire process.

Eternals stars a top-tier star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie (Once Upon a Time – 50%), Richard Madden (1917 – 98%), Kumail Nanjiani (Two Turtles – 53%), Salma Hayek (Bliss – 47%) and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones – 83%), so because of his participation and that of Zhao, many expect it to be an Oscar-quality film.

Originally it was planned that the film would be released last year, however, due to the pandemic, Marvel had to modify its release schedule on more than one occasion and now it will be after Zhao was crowned as best director in different ceremonies of Hollywood awards for his work on Nomadland, so expectations about Eternals they have grown.

The film will hit theaters on November 5 and will surely win over fans with a new group of superheroes, who although in the comics were not as popular as the Avengers or the X-Men, on screen, played by the great actors who will do it, will be able to win the hearts of the public.

