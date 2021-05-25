Eternals: Mexican fans go crazy after noticing Chichen Itzá in the trailer

Eternals is one of the most anticipated films from Marvel Studios. In it, new characters will be introduced, the superhumans known as Eternals, who have inhabited the planet for tens of thousands of years, hidden among ordinary beings. The first teaser trailer reached social networks just a couple of days ago and some noticed the alleged appearance of a famous Mesoamerican city. Netizens keep shredding the material to death in order to get all the details about one of the upcoming MCU installments.

It has been a while since we last had a Marvel Studios movie on the bill, all thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that kept the world’s cinemas closed for several months. But Kevin Feige is ready to present to the world the new productions of his company and one of them is Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, who in the last edition of the Oscars won the award for Best Director. It is clear that the studio intends to get the most out of the film that was left in the hands of the now successful filmmaker. It could be something very different from the rest of Marvel compositions on the big screen.

The advance of Eternals presents us with what appear to be flashbacks of the long lives of the Eternals on Earth. We see them appear at different times in human history and one of them seems to be the arrival of Europeans in Mesoamerica. In social networks, some are pointing out the apparent addition of the temple to Kukulkán among the images of the teaser, a stellar building in the city and a Mayan ceremonial center that had its heyday in the late classic and early post-classic periods within the process of civilizational development prior to the conquest. . We will have to wait a bit to find out if it really is the famous wonder of the modern world, since the material of the trailer is not clear enough.

The Eternals teaser trailer allowed us a good approach to the main characters. The cast of Eternals was officially unveiled at D23 2019, including numerous well-known stars but also others taking their first steps in the industry. Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Don lee (Gilgamesh), Lia mchugh (Sprite), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Kit Harington (Black Knight), and Richard Madden. Without a doubt, Marvel Studios didn’t think twice when it came to hiring influential Hollywood celebrities.

According to the Marvel comics, the Eternals are practically immortal beings although not difficult to kill. His abilities include increased strength, agility, speed, endurance, healing, energy manipulation, teleportation, flight, and many more. The teaser trailer lets us see that they are really powerful but have been hidden among humans for a long, long time. Of course, in social networks the mockery of the new superheroes has not gone unnoticed due to their null intervention in the conflict against Thanos; some justify them by pointing out that during that incident the Eternals did not remember their identities.

After a long time spread by the coronavirus pandemic, Eternals It will hit theaters on November 5 to please fans. Marvel Studios is about to begin with phase 4 of its saga and what new challenges await its protagonists. Will the Eternals now respond to the next galactic-scale threat on Earth?

