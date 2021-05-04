Eternals: Marvel Reveals First Sneak Peek Of Chloe Zhao-Directed Movie

The name Eternals may not be familiar to you, but surely, after last week, you will have heard that of Chloé Zhao, the most recent winner of the Oscar for Best Director for her film Nomadland – 100%. The director is in charge of the ambitious new Marvel film about a group of aliens dedicated to protecting humanity. The first preview of the tape has been revealed and here we share it with you.

Eternals will follow the story, through several millennia, of a race of immortal aliens who were created by the Celestials and who have secretly lived on our planet. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, everyone decides to come together to protect the civilization from their counterparts, the Deviants. The cast has a large number of stars among whom are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

The first look was shared in a video teasing news about Phase 4 of the Marvel universe. Among the other pending films, the first footage of Zhao’s film was finally revealed. In it we can see Thena (Jolie) create a sword, Ajax (Hayek), the leader of the group and the rest of the superheroes meet for a brief moment. The video then cuts to reveal the release dates of other films such as Ant-Man: Quantomania Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In the comics, the Eternals were created as part of Jack Kirby’s cosmic mythology, but, like the Guardians of the Galaxy, they were never as popular as other groups of heroes like the Avengers themselves, the X-Men or the Four. Fantastic. However, the franchise has managed to return a sensation to everything that it puts on the screen, so perhaps soon we will not stop talking about these new characters.

The film was originally due to be released in November last year, but the constant delays caused by the pandemic prevented this from happening. Finally, it seems that it is a fact that they will arrive in 2021. Another interesting element of the video that the studio shared is that it closes with the legend “See you at the movies”, which indicates that they have no plans to release the rest of their titles in Disney Plus or at least not exclusively.

What stage of production is Eternals in? Filming ended last year, but Zhao herself recently revealed that there is no final cut for the film yet. Most likely, as a result of the success of Nomadland, and all the ceremonies that she participated in, she has been very busy and has not fully dedicated herself to the post-production of her action film. However, we will surely have more news as the premiere of Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings approaches.

Eternals It will hit theaters, as far as is known, in November of this year. If we follow the basic rule of film marketing, it would be just in May or June, six months after its release, that we would have the first official trailer. So we can’t wait much longer to see what this large group of characters has in store for us to fill the void left by the original Avengers group.

