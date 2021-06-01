Eternals: leak reveals that the protagonists come from Thanos’ home world

Eternals is one of the following films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A few days ago the studio shared the first teaser trailer and it was really spectacular. Fans were delighted with the promises of new superheroes, an exciting adventure alongside powerful, more impactful humans than average. Although the details about the plot are not too much, new information would have revealed that the Eternals come from Titan, the same world of Thanos. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Every once in a while, merchandise pieces take it upon themselves to reveal vital information about projects that are about to hit the big screen. In this case, Marvel Studios prepares its toys and action figures many months in advance of the premiere. Through MCU Direct the description of the official calendar of Eternals, one of the many products that Disney is about to put on sale. This is the description found on Amazon:

Living on Saturn’s moon Titan, the Eternals protect Earth from Deviants and all other forms of cosmic evil. This highly anticipated next blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is sure to have fans clamoring for more.

It is important to mention that only in the comics the Eternals and Thanos come from Titan, the moon of Saturn; However, something different was done in the movies, as the villain emerged from a distant planet called Titan, not the most famous satellite of the sixth planet in the Solar System. How will the scriptwriters of Eternals? The most powerful superheroes on planet Earth are getting closer and closer to the fans.

The Mad Titan had a few appearances in the MCU before arriving in all his glory in the last two Avengers installments. We had references and moments with him in The Avengers – 92%, Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% and Thor: Ragnarok – 92%. Later he was present with greater force in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% to become the greatest enemy of all life forms in the universe. Through the movies it is explained to us that Titan is his home planet, which changed forever due to his plans that ended in destruction.

The Avengers lost the battle in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos managed to get all the Infinity Stones and with it turn half of life in the cosmos to dust. The antagonist wanted to make the universe a better place but his method was not adequate. The surviving Avengers get rid of him in Avengers: Endgame right at the beginning of the movie, however, we could hear more about him thanks to Eternals. The protagonists do not come from that place, but the references to the so-called Mad Titan could be inevitable in the future.

The Infinity Saga ended and the Avengers defeated Thanos forever, but that doesn’t mean things are going to be better. Marvel Studios is about to introduce the multiverse and that only means threats of a higher caliber. Characters of great power like Doctor Strange or the Scarlet Witch will be essential in the wars that are to come, but surely the great power of the Eternals will be required to face the following problems. It is worth wondering who will be the great villain of the next stage, some rumors are already beginning to flow through social networks.

After a long wait and delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Eternals It will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Marvel Studios’ new stage on the big screen is almost here.

