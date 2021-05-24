‘Eternals’ launches its first teaser trailer showing off its spectacularity and stars

‘Eternals’, next marvelita proposal directed by Chloé Zhao, spectacularity advances in spurts in a first teaser trailer that gives clues about its magnitude. The project, which already exudes grandeur on all sides with such wide scenes, also impresses with its cast: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani who promise a lot, more if we take into account that they are in the hands of the recent winner of the Oscar for Best Direction for a film that also won the most important award of the night.

‘Eternals’ shares with ‘Nomadland’, the Best Film of the past 2020, the taste for landscapes of those who worship nature, something that for Marvel has been very positive. And it is that according to recently affirmed Kevin Feige, maximum head of Marvel Studios, Zhao fought “for practical locations, for practical elements in a movie that is full of visual effects and characters with extraordinary powers … I wanted to do my best to shoot in remote corners. And that immediately began to generate visual benefits. I remember we put together a little reel to teach at Disney and I had to clarify all the time: ‘this is straight out of a camera, there are no visual effects at all!’, Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and fog coming up from the shore on this giant cliff … something really impressive“.

Really impressive and that is already beginning to bear fruit because in this advance that the factory has just launched you can already appreciate that authentic aftertaste that is rarely achieved in post-production, and that is made so special, especially considering that we are talking about a proposal that revolves around the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials, who have lived secretly on Earth for more than 7,000 years.

A cast as impressive as it is diverse

“I think many people are going to feel represented and that is very important,” said a very enthusiastic Hayek who celebrates not only the variety of ethnic groups, but also embraces old age as another equally beautiful stage of life. “Ageism is a very worrying problem in Hollywood and we as artists have to deal with it. Aging is a precious part of life that should be celebrated. It is an honor for us to have Salma as the leader of the ‘Eternals’ family.“adds a Zhao as excited and committed as the rest of the team of this next film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hits theaters on November 5.