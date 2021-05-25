Eternals: Fans Are Excited For The First Movie Trailer

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has surprised fans with series made for Disney Plus – Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and WandaVision – 95% – however, the films planned for this new phase have not been able to be released due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a difficult year in 2021, Black Widow will finally see the light of day in the summer, while Eternals will hit theaters on November 5. The recently released trailer for this latest film has put it at the center of the conversation, because on social networks they have loved the first look.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland – 100%, The Rider – 95%) Eternals has managed to grab the attention of a good chunk of Marvel critics and fans thanks to its star-studded cast, newly awarded director, and now first look at the film.

The film is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95% and focuses on a tragic event that brings the Eternals, a group of superheroes older and more powerful than the heroes who own and protect Earth, from the shadows and puts their generational conflict with the Deviants in front of the public’s eyes. .

After Zhao’s triumph as best director, for her work in Nomadland, at the Oscars and other prominent awards ceremonies, expectations with Eternals they rose too high. Also, the fact that it has actors like Angelina Jolie (Once Upon a Time – 50%), Richard Madden (1917 – 98%), Kumail Nanjiani (Two Turtles – 53%), Salma Hayek (Bliss – 47%), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones – 83%) and Gemma Chan (Crazy Millionaires – 93%) makes it a highly anticipated tape.

Now, with the freshly released first look at this new Marvel superhero adventure, fans weren’t disappointed, instead taking to Twitter to show their enthusiasm for what Zhao did in the little over two minute long video.

The film is now trending worldwide along with several of its stars: Harrington, Madden and Jolie are on all social networks in light of the advance, as they were the most prominent in this trailer. Eternals will usher in the post-Endgame era and its devastating effects, so fans of the MCU can’t miss it.

Here are some of the most remarkable fan reactions to the newly released trailer for Eternals. Most have been enthusiastic about this new superhero adventure:

I have no words … just WOW #Eternals

I have no words … Just WOW # Eternals pic.twitter.com/HUMBbPtfSa – GR 62 🔪 Waiting for Loki (@ Ganesha_062) May 24, 2021

SEE HOW BEAUTIFUL THE ETERNALS OMG #Eternals TRAILER IS

LOOK AT HOW BEAUTIFUL THE ETERNALS TRAILER IS OMG #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jwQIexWbXs – lei | loki era (@moonchildloki) May 24, 2021

I’M SO HAPPY WE’RE GETTING HOME SCENES #Eternals

I’M SO HAPPY WE’RE GETTING DOMESTIC #Eternals SCENES pic.twitter.com/0jdUCo71qB – Ren ᗢ (@wandasolsen) May 24, 2021

The Stark brothers meet again, Jon Snow and Robb Stark my beloved #Eternals

the stark brothers are reunited jon snow and robb stark my beloved #Eternals pic.twitter.com/CbhtRqZag0 – rina. (@TSHDRAKE) May 24, 2021

Me sleeping tonight: #TheEternals #Eternals

Me sleeping tonight: #TheEternals #Eternals pic.twitter.com/fGYvltU7bm – Zed is having an Eternals breakdown (@ fruitshake12345) May 24, 2021

Me when I see the Stark brothers from Game of Thrones in the new trailer for #Eternals of the marvel universe: pic.twitter.com/Bzi3lMmp6b – Cynthia Garza (@ CynthiaGarza190) May 24, 2021

The #Eternals photography is TOP. pic.twitter.com/OToFSe6bGR – Geek Zone 🍿 (@GeekZoneGZ) May 24, 2021

Let’s appreciate the beauty of Angelina Jolie in #Eternals pic.twitter.com/sXMOF9iAQD – Gabriel Gauna (@ Gabriel18598561) May 24, 2021

me: Oh yes, I’m going to see #Eternals because of the plot

the plot: pic.twitter.com/8lcqPWM4m7 – kei ミ ✩ -17 (@iCEVANSTAN) May 24, 2021

Very happy with everything that surrounds #Eternals. Marvel has done it again, to make super unknown characters have our attention. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/G4g99PV1XC – ⍟ Strip Marvel ⍟ (@StripMarvel) May 24, 2021

