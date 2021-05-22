Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder could be connected – Tomatazos

The Marvel Cinematic Universe it is about to enter a critical phase. With Avengers: Endgame – 95% closed a cycle that brought great protagonists. Although WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have served to raise some aspects of what is to come, the truth is that the next phase has a lot to cover and many expectations to fulfill. Although we have information about the stories, possible villains and titles that will arrive in this new stage, the atmosphere of secrecy remains and that puts fans on their toes.

One of the strongest and most ingenious points about the UCM it is the way in which they connect their stories, giving rise to their respective characters and leaving room for those who come later. Although many of the superheroes that we will see in the following years have already made their appearance, such as Doctor Strange: Supreme Sorcerer – 89% or Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, there will be a lot of news that if not handled carefully could lead to disaster. In that sense, the Eternals movie is one of the most important and for some it is disturbing how little has been seen about it despite the fact that its premiere is scheduled for the end of this year.

Although the UCM started with a slightly more realistic and earthy proposal on how a superhero is formed, even making a connection between magic and advanced technology, it didn’t take long to involve characters and stories from outer space and other dimensions. This means that the following steps must be very careful not to fall into an absurdity. Eternals It involves the Celestials and that connects to the very origin of the universe and the Marvel multiverse, so there must be a following of this hidden race on earth.

According Charles murphy, comic book expert and creator of Murphy’s Multiverse page, Eternals could easily team up with Thor: Love and Thunder, thanks to the character of Black knight played by Kit Harington, best known for Game of Thrones – 59%. Although we’ve only seen a small preview of The Eternals, fans immediately noted the absence of Harrington and his Dane whitman, a character that could explain the appearance of Gorr in the new Thor tape.

Dane whitman is a superhero who inherited the title of Black knight and the famous Ebony Sword that is very powerful, but carries a curse. Whitman mixes his scientific side and his ancient power very well, but his best weapon leads him to lose his mind. The Sword has a blood curse for all the violence for which it was used, which negatively affects whoever has it under their protection. Somehow it takes the worst feelings of the bearer generating an internal change that costs a lot to reverse.

Although Whitman is the rightful owner, like many other accessories of MarvelIt has passed through many hands and the results have been destructive. It is noteworthy that the sword is capable of cutting almost any substance and even energy fields, and is really useful to combat magic and heal whoever uses it. It is eventually revealed that Knull, one of the most powerful villains and capable of killing the Celestials, knows the real origin of the sword. Knull is a deity who has the ability to create weapons endowed with black magic, including the Necrosword that transforms Gorr on The God Butcher.

Murphy theorizes that the same Ebony Sword can be used to connect both ribbons, first in Eternals and then replacing the Necrosword but leaving the story of how it was born The God Butcher, which Christian Bale will perform in Thor: Love and Thunder. Beyond arguing about the sword, the truth is that Knull could be the new enemy to defeat, one who is capable of killing other deities and whose symbiotes are present in several stories of Marvel.

