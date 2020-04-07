After overcoming some potholes in its crowdfunding phase through the Kickstarter platform based on introducing some important changes to the initially planned project, the independent developer Visualnoveler is finally getting its most recent game forward, Eternal Radiance, after previous good quality visual novels like Ascendant Hearts or Anime Studio Simulator. On this occasion, the chosen genre is that of Action RPG, continuing with the colorful anime style that has accompanied them in previous works, and for now new details of both its plot and the structure that will follow will be known. Thus, we know that the story will finally be divided into eleven chapters, and that the first three will be the ones that can be tested through the Early Access on the Steam gaming platform from April 14th, with a duration of about twelve hours that previous access, so it promises to be an adventure of considerable dimensions, pending to be published in the Nintendo Switch eShop when the game reaches its full development. Our goal is to accompany the young Celeste and her friends in the pursuit of a thief who has stolen an important ancient artifact, finding us with multiple dangers and challenges ahead, as usually happens in these sets, but in any case a cheerful tone is maintained and carefree throughout our odyssey.

Eternal Radiance Trailer (Nintendo Switch)

Key features A path to follow marked by history: as Celeste travels the continent with her companions Valana and Ruby, they will learn more about the world and its history, as well as about a sinister plot about to unfold. Dynamic and exciting battles – take on a wide variety of enemies with a detailed action combat system. Plan your battles, unleash special attacks, and sow devastation among your enemies. A world as beautiful as it is mysterious: Explore fields, cities, and dungeons through a strange world still haunted by its elusive past. Personalization: use a system of improvements following the well-known tree scheme to personalize Celeste’s fighting style. Missions – In addition to the main story, side quests and optional activities allow you to further explore the world and characters in this game. Dig deep into the story, help the people you know, and join your group members as they resolve their personal struggles. Team interactions: The three main characters learn and change throughout their journey, and conversations in different tones fill their interactions as they get to know each other. Optional conversations add more depth to your friendship. Upgrade System – Expand your team and increase your skills by enchanting them with magic relics.

