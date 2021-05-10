“Eternal Love”, an emblem of May 10 Know its history! | Instagram

One of the most outstanding compositions of the singer Juan Gabriel was the theme “Eternal love“, which has become an emblem every May 10 becoming one of the most popular songs in the middle of the special celebration of” Mother’s Day “. Do you know the story behind these famous lyrics?

Alberto Aguilera Valadéz real name that corresponds to the famous Juan Gabriel, left after his departure a huge musical legacy, in the middle of it one of the songs that was interpreted by himself “Divo of Juarez“It has become a benchmark on every May 10th.

“Amor Eterno”, a composition that pays a special tribute to all mothers, a deep lyrics that invade all those who listen to it on this day with various feelings, one that also refers to the memory of absent mothers.

The real story?

One of the official versions that support the history of this song, refer to the fact that the interpreter composed it in honor of his mother, Mrs. Victoria Valadez Rojas, who died in 1974 in Parácuaro, Michoacán, while he was on a tour in Acapulco. , Guerrero, destination in which the same artist makes reference in his interpretation.

The story would be reinforced when the native of Michoacán dedicated it in a very special way to “all the mothers” who attended his iconic presentation at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in 1990, where he also pronounced “mama” in the middle of the heartfelt lyrics.

I want to dedicate this song, with a lot of love and respect. More than a song, it is a prayer of love that I want to dedicate as always, with the same love, affection and respect, to all the mothers who have come to visit me tonight, especially those who are a little further away from me.

Immediately afterwards, the public went crazy after the continuation of one of the most sensitive lines and that would have made the feelings sprout among all its public.

Dark loneliness I am living, the same loneliness of your grave, Mom, and it is that you are the saddest memory of Acapulco.

From this moment the song was completely immortalized, sounding with great force every May 10.

Other versions

However, although the success of it has had a clear reference for many about the recipient of the song: The artist’s mother, many others attribute it to one of the great loves of the also philanthropist, Juan Gabriel, who they say had a fatal outcome.

The other version that runs strongly in the background of this song is that Eternal Love, was composed for Marco, Juan Gabriel’s first love when he lost his life in 1974 after being killed after getting involved in a game of “Russian roulette “.

It would be the artist’s former manager, Joaquín Muñoz Muñoz, who captured this story in the unauthorized biography of the music and entertainment star, “Juan Gabriel y yo”, where he details that the swallowing scene that involved the couple sentimental of the also producer, it happened in Acapulco.

However, in the midst of all this, there is also talk of a third addressee to whom the sounded composition refers, the name corresponds to that of Ofeli Urztuástegui de Puentes, spouse of the director of the then Lecumberri penitentiary, where Juan Gabriel was imprisoned for two years.

Apparently, “Mrs. Ofelia de Urzuategui” would help “Juanga” as many call him, to obtain his freedom and welcomed him into his home in Mexico City, treated him like a mother to a son, as supported by this version Manuel Puentes , son of the lady in a past interview with De Primera Mano.

Experiences that would even be staged in the series that portrays the life of the interpreter of songs such as “Always in my mind”, “Noa Noa”, “Quérida”, “I don’t have money”, among many more, the story denoted “Until que te met “song titled as one of his greatest musical successes.

The famous singer-songwriter, Alberto Aguilera Valadéz, who was also part of the trajectory of other musical figures, such as Rocío Durcal, the Spanish consolidated his career thanks to many of the songs that bore the stamp of the beloved figure, who in life was the “Idol of Crowds”.