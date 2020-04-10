Eternal Idol surprised us in 2016 with a first album called “The Unrevealed Secret”, we could even have them on a tour of our country, making it clear that it was a solid and promising lineup.

At the end of this year his second album with Frontiers Music srl will see the light, again we are sure that he will surprise with that mixture of melodic and progressive Metal, with gothic overtones.

Fabio Lione (Turilli / Lione Rhapsody, ex-Vision Divine, ex- Labyrinth) at the head of this formation of great Italian musicians will return to our country at the beginning of the year, to present his new album.

“Out Of The Darkness Tour”:

Thursday, January 28- Vigo- Pub Transylvania

Friday, January 29- Gijón- Acapulco Room

Saturday January 30- Vitoria- URBAN ROCK Concept

Sunday January 31- Madrid- Silikona Room

Also from Granada, they will be accompanied by Knights Of Blood, who will be presenting their latest album «El Lado Oscuro».