Eternal friendship; there were no losers

Night had fallen in Berlin. Not much could be seen in the dense darkness and the exhaustion of the athletes. The pole vault competition lasted for several hours and in the limit of patience came to an end with a winner, the American, Erle Meadows with 4 meters 35 centimeters.

The silver and bronze would be settled between two Japanese, friends by the way, Shuhei Nishida and Sueo Oe who had reached 10 centimeters less than Meadows.

Nishida was four years older than Oe. They became friends since 1932 when Nishida returned from Los Angeles with a silver medal. In training in Tokyo, they also agreed on their taste for technology. Nishida worked for Hitachi and had promised to help Oe as soon as he graduated from Keio University. Pole vault strengthened the bonds of friendship.

When the judges ruled that to get the silver winner in the competition in Berlin they would both have to jump, the friends looked at each other, walked a little towards the less illuminated area of ​​the stadium and in the shadows they made a decision that left the organizers cold , as if a downpour had fallen on them. They would not compete against each other.

Thus, between discussions and inoperative regulations, they were returned to the Olympic village with the intention that they would participate the next day. Dawn and the answer was the same. So, Meadows was put on the podium and the second-place medal was awarded to Nishida for being older than Oe.

The friends as soon as they returned to Tokyo they went with a jeweler, each with their medal, the silver and bronze and asked for a special job, the goldsmith would have to cut exactly half of each medal and then join them, in such a way that they were bicolor , between silver and reddish bronze.

Both friends danced along a narrow line of legality. The IOC frowned and waved his scythe, but there was no crime to pursue, in his files there will always be Nishida with the second place and Oe with the third, although for the Japanese, their friendship would be worth more.

Splitting our medals in half made us famous, more than our own competition, they were known as the medals of friendship ”, Nishida recalls excitedly as he moves to nostalgia when in the Tokyo Olympic Museum he relives the memory of the medal of his friend Oe, killed in World War II.

