ETC Group plans to list the first LTC ETP in Deutsche Borse’s XETRA

ETC Group, a renowned organization that specializes in offering innovative crypto-based securities, plans to list its exchange-traded (ETP) product Litecoin (LTC) on the Deutsche Börse XETRA platform. A report broke this news on April 12, noting that the ETP is called ETC Group Physical Litecoin ETC (LTCetc) and will be traded under the ticker symbol ELTC. The company is reportedly looking to list LTCetc on April 14 if all goes according to plan.

According to the report, the ETP is designed as an asset-backed debt security, which will be traded and issued by HANetf. Physical LTC is an institutional grade product that will control the price of LTC and offer investors exposure to LTC. According to the post, ELTC will be the first LTC CCP authorized product XETRA lists.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Explaining why ETC Group had decided to launch an LTC-based ETP, the company’s CEO, Bradley Duke, cited LTC’s stellar performance. He said that the coin has gained 342% over the past year to become the ninth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Duke went on to point out that this performance and the fact that most people refer to LTC as silver to BTC’s gold has sparked increased interest from institutional and retail investors.

A paradigm shift

According to Duke, the economic uncertainty right now is constantly drawing traditional investors into the crypto space. This is because the nascent sector offers ample opportunities for institutional investors to diversify their portfolios. In addition to this, he noted that the cryptocurrency sector helps investors hedge against inflation. However, the industry currently consists of more than 8,700 coins, making it difficult for investors to select, store and manage digital assets.

As such, ETC has been dedicated to providing quality ETPs to help investors venture into cryptocurrencies. According to the publication, ETC Group believes that institutional investors are attracted to crypto products that are safe, liquid, and authorized by a central counterparty. The organization added that legacy markets will remain volatile for a time, creating an opportunity for investors to dive into alternatives, such as cryptocurrencies.

Confident in its decision to bet on cryptocurrencies, the company said that the current recovery in cryptocurrencies is supported by retail and institutional investors.

In addition to ELTC, the company has a physically backed BTC ETP called BTCE. Like ELTC, BTCE sought to provide investors with a safe and transparent way to invest in BTC. Last month, the company also launched an Ethereum (ETH) ETP.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account