Estupin suffers injury with Ecuador being low Villarreal

Pervis Estupiñán be come down three weeks after injuring the hamstring muscles of his right leg during the call with the Ecuador national team as reported by the club.

Estupiñán noticed discomfort in training and after returning, medical tests revealed that the full-back, who curiously already suffered a muscle break after being also concentrated with Ecuador, will be KO the next matches.

It may interest you El Levante – Villarreal is in the air. Valncia offers to host the professional women’s soccer league. Gerard Moreno’s medical report.

The muscle injuries they keep dripping and weighing on the groguet set.