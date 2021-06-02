Estrema Fulminea, a 2,040 hp electric hypercar

Enlarge

The Estrema Fulminea is another example of an electric hypercar that announces enormous power: no less than 2,040 hp.

Although it seems strange, the offer of electric hypercars that around 2,000 CV power is higher than expected. Rimac and Lotus are already finalizing the development of the C_Two and the Evija and this couple is joined by a new member: the Fulminea.

This is the attractive denomination that proudly carries the first Automobili Estrema model, an Italian company that promises a supercar with insane performance.

Fulminea Estrema: 0 to 320 km / h in less than 10 seconds

The Fulminea promises a four-engine configuration that generates a combined power of 2,040 hp, enough to accelerate from 0 to 320 km / h in less than 10 seconds.

The battery will be a 100 kilowatt unit, which will represent a fifth of the 1,500 kilos of the Fulminea, and will be able to offer a autonomy of about 500 kilometers at legal speeds.

To differentiate itself, Estrema will use a new type of battery developed by Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering. The battery is described as un hybrid design combining solid state technology with ultracapacitors. This will allow you to combine great autonomy with the ability to discharge a lot of energy quickly when needed.

Although there are still many doubts as to whether Estrema will be able to bring the Fulminea into production with the promised specifications, there is a lot of experience in the executive team. For example, the CEO and founder of the company, Gianfranco Pizzuto, was one of the first sponsors of the original Fisker and was to be the company’s distributor in several European countries. And Estrema’s engineering director Gerry Hughes previously worked on the Nio EP9 electric car.

The Estrema Fulminea concept will be shown to the public for the first time in the UK during the first week of September of this 2021.