Estrema fulminates new Italian electric hypercar with more than 2000 horses

Came a new electric hypercar to the world. The Italian firm Estrema presented the Fulminea at the Automobile Museum of Turin where he showed a awesome look, with the highest design standard, and a colossal power as its main arguments.

Photos of Estrema Fluminea, an electric hypercar

First of all, its aesthetics make an impact. The flowing lines of the bodywork Fulminea, its attractive curves, the width between tracks and the low height of the vehicle are framed within the conventions of the hyper sports but the whole package has a strong Italian flair.

Photos of Estrema Fluminea, an electric hypercar

For example, him electric hypercar mixes Led and laser technology for its headlights that have the shape of a beam, its profile is made up of two intersecting sections and with black elements combined with the body color as well as the semi-covered wheels that give it a futuristic look.

Estrema Fulminea 2021

In the back there is a set of recycled methacrylate panels from high transparency with RGB Led lights and the third brake light is integrated in a transparent shark fin that goes through the back of the car.

Photos of Estrema Fluminea, an electric hypercar

And when required, at high speeds, the Fulminea unfolds a huge rear spoiler, that is hidden in the ‘tail’ of the car so as not to break the line.

Estrema Fulminea 2021

But if aesthetics ‘thunders’ your mechanical configuration it is even more surprising. Thus, the hypercar Fulminea strema have four electric motors that combined give you a power total of 2,040 horses that will allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in less than 2 seconds and reach the 320 kph in less than 10 secondsFigures that, although they sound impressive, do not constitute the greatest technological advance of this electric vehicle.

Photos of Estrema Fluminea, an electric hypercar

Estrema Fulminea 2021

The Automobili brand Estrema equipped the Fulminea with a hybrid package from batteries consisting of ultracapacitors Y solid state cells, both cutting-edge technologies, which would make the Italian hypercar the First car to use solid-state lithium-ion batteries.

In the case of ultracapacitor batteries, these debuted in the Lamborghini sian limited edition.

Estrema Fulminea 2021

The implementation of solid state batteries for a vehicle would be achieved by the collaboration with the Avesta Battery Energy Engineering Group firms and with IMECAR Elektronik that will provide this technology that, in addition, will also benefit from a limited production of the hypercar.

Photos of Estrema Fluminea, electric hypercar

In addition, the Fluminea will have a weight distribution optimal since ultracapacitor batteries will be located behind the front axle, while solid state batteries will be located behind the cab and both will be housed in compartments of carbon fiber.

Estrema Fulminea 2021

And what is the benefit of this battery technology?

.

First of all, it’s a lot more compact and lighter for the load capacity and energy they provide. The total weight is about 300 kilos, while its density is 500Wh / kg and its capacity is 100 kWh. This would give it an enormous range of autonomy in its type which is 520 kilometers per charge without speed restriction and also a fast charge in Direct Current the Fluminea can go from 10 to 80 percent load in less than 15 minutes.

Photos of Estrema Fluminea, an electric hypercar

Estrema Fulminea 2021

FACT

.

Automobili Estrema will make a limited edition to 61 units of the electric hypercar Fulminea, the first of which will be delivered at the end of 2023. And its price, at the same level of its power, $ 2.4 million.

Photos of Estrema Fluminea, electric hypercar