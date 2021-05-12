Estrella Galicia.- Russian Red teaches a new Masterclass SON Estrella Galicia

MADRID, May 7. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Russian Red has starred in the latest SON Estrella Galicia Masterclass, an intimate musical brewery meeting in which the artist has spoken at length about the beginnings of her career, about her life in the United States or about her plans for the nearest future.

The masterclass, which was held a few days ago in front of a small group of followers of the versatile creator, has just been released on the digital channels of the beer musical project.

In the conversation she has with the journalist and presenter Noa García, Lourdes talks about the recent book she has edited, ‘These Words Leaving My Body’, about what it was like to move to Los Angeles, about how she reformed a church to create The Ruby Street , a unique space of cultural activities and events, of her first leading role in a film in which she is currently immersed, or of what it is like to sing ‘songs’ by Julio Iglesias in karaoke bars in the United States.

The author of ‘I love your glasses’ also reviews her albums, for what inspires her and reveals that she is in talks with Alizzz for a possible collaboration between the two.

After the talk, Lourdes goes up again on stage in Spain to perform several of her classics live. Tunes like ‘All my words’, ‘A hat’ or ‘The song of your life’ sound again live and, when she goes to say goodbye with her great hit ‘Cigarettes’, there is an exciting moment in which the singer confesses that right at that moment he is considering if it would not be the moment to play again.

This new SON Estrella Galicia Masterclass is held after those held last year with two great flamenco artists such as Diego El Cigala and Soleá Morente. They are now joined by Russian Red, one of the great muses of Spanish indie, an exponent like his predecessors of the force of fusion in the artistic field.