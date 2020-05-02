Rivera’s children, which has among other brands Estrella Galicia or Ponte da Boga, has indicated that it will resist one more month, until next June 30, without applying any type of employment regulation measure (ERTE or similar) on its workforce. Rivera’s children, remember, already announced at the beginning of the confinement by the coronavirus –Which started on March 14– I wouldn’t do an ERTE in his company until at least May 31.

Without reaching that date, and with Spain in the first phase of de-escalation, the beer company of Ignacio Rivera, CEO of Hijos de Rivera, has again sent a statement to its employees to tell them that this period is prolonged without extraordinary measures until June 30. In the letter, in addition, he thanked the work of all the professionals who make up the staff and expressed the management’s commitment to all of them, conveying a message of calm.

In the previous statement, which also reached the hands of employees, Rivera explained that “our company has gone through wars, epidemics and endless difficulties throughout our 114 years of history and at least until May 31 we will resist this challenge. . From there, when we will surely have much more and better information, we will continue making decisions that protect and encourage all our employees and collaborators.«.

He’s kept bringing beer home

In the middle of April, Galicia star It launched an online store on its website with the aim of serving consumers at home. The brewery’s online commerce project has been accelerated to respond to the demand generated by the confinement situation and thus support people to stay at home #yoresistoencasa.

From any point in Spain you can request home delivery of the most recognized references of Hijos de Rivera, as is the case of Estrella Galicia, 1906 or Estrella Galicia 0,0 beers, Maeloc ciders or Cabreiroá mineral water, which They will reach the consumer within a period of between 48 and 72 hours from purchase.