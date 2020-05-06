The company refuses for the second consecutive month to make an ERTE

They think it is to continue with the sponsorships, although they admit that they must reinvent themselves

Estrella Galicia 0,0 supports Sainz since 2013

Estrella Galicia 0,0 has reported that they will continue to invest in sponsorships despite the economic uncertainties posed by the crisis caused by Covid-19. Carlos Sainz will continue with the support of the Galician brand, with which he has been working since 2013.

In crises, the first thing that is usually cut is in advertising. However, the Galician firm Hijos de Rivera has rethought its strategy in times of crisis and ensures that it can maintain the sponsorship they do through its Estrella Galicia 0,0 non-alcoholic beer brand, as confirmed by the company’s CEO brewer, Ignacio Rivera.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 has been present in recent years in sports such as soccer, basketball, motorcycling and in F1 and, although it hopes to maintain sponsorships, following the crisis, they believe that they should reinvent themselves.

Rivera acknowledges that he, like any other brand, is concerned. “We live it with great concern. This is a dropped bomb that can affect everyone. We are waiting for the roadmap, we do not have it. Our philosophy is to continue helping and supporting sport and culture, but obviously the first ones that have run out of income are us, “Rivera explains in an interview with the Efe news agency.

In Hijos de Rivera they resist for the second consecutive month to make a File of Temporary Regulation of Employment and the idea that they have is to maintain the sponsorships of the last years, especially those that they have in the motor world.

“We have great lines of sponsorship that we have maintained for many years. Of course we will not abandon that. What we have to understand is how it will change, “Rivera explains.

“Formula 1 we do not know how it will evolve, how many races there will be, if two per circuit instead of one; on motorcycles, the same,” says the CEO of the company to close.

