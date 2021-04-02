Estrada vs Chocolatito 3: The WBC approves trilogue between Gallo Estrada and Chocolatito Gonzlez … accept the Nicaraguan?

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3, close to completion. @DAZNBoxing

After spectacular meeting of the ‘Gallo’ Estrada against the ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzlez, the WBC gave the go-ahead for these fighters to meet again in a third bout.

The question is whether the Nicaraguan will accept the fight and it is that he was blunt in saying that he was not interested in taking on the Aztec again. after the controversial decision of the judges on February 13, where Estrada took the unification of the super flies.

The WBC went further and pointed out that organize a tournament, where the winner of this trilogue will have to measure the winner of Carlos Cuadras vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to determine the only World Champion of the World Boxing Council in the super flyweight division.

Estrada responded on his Twitter account with a statement, where he said he was ready to measure up to Gonzlez or any fighter they put in front of him for this 2021.