Estrada is the king of the super fly after defeating Chocolatito

Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada and Román ‘Chocolatito’ González died on the line. Until the last ring of the bell, they exchanged blows incessantly. He had promised a war and they gave it. The public that was present in the American Airlines of Dallas did not stop shouting and cheering at any moment. It was impossible. The intensity they offered was tremendous. The only regret of the night was that one of the two was going to lose his belt. The Nicaraguan left empty, which also left controversy. Chocolatito was more precise, but two judges awarded the Mexican’s impetus, who prevailed by split decision (115-113, 111-117 and 113-115) to proclaim himself the WBC and WBA unified champion of the super fly.. The score of the second judge increased the controversy in the networks and in the stadium, where boos were heard when the Rooster spoke. The lawsuit could fall to either side and the controversy was implicit in any result, but again the discordant note with a judge shook the hornet’s nest.

The first round was the one with the least. Estrada took the initiative and González studied him. From there the fight changed. Chocolatito stepped forward and never backed down. He could reach hands, which shocked him, but he always went forward. El Gallo, for his part, was boxing backwards for a large part of the fight, which did not prevent him from crossing blows as soon as they had the chance. Without a doubt the fight was close. Very complex to score, but the sensations seemed to give the victory to Chocolatito, also the statistics: the Nicaraguan connected of 391 shots of 1,317 that he threw. Meanwhile, the one from Sonora impacted 314 out of 1,212 attempts. “When he threw one or two blows at me, I responded with three or four,” the Mexican admitted after the fight.. The plan worked for him.

The doubts about the final result were clear in all the estates, for that reason the 111-117 becomes more incompressible. In fact, after the tenth round in the corner of the Gallo they asked him for more, since they knew that the final rus could be the key … as it was. The pace was remarkable, but also the stamina. Chocolatito suffered halfway through the fight, when the Rooster looked better, and the Mexican had to endure in the final round. González was slower, but also more forceful. At the end of the champion it was clear: “He is a great champion and he deserves a third fight. Now Sister Rungvisai (who got his ticket this Friday in Thailand) It is the mandatory and it is the one that will continue, but then Roman deserves it“he snapped. The Nicaraguan was more timid in front of the bus, at first.” What had to happen happened, “although he ended up saying that”for him he won both fightss. “It took Estrada 8 years and four months to get revenge on Chocolatito, but he did. Now Roman can’t wait that long. Neither he nor anyone else. Controversial bully. The trilogy is the only way out.

McCaskill points to the end of an era

Cecilia Braekhus appeared in Dallas with the intention of redeeming herself. Jessica McCaskill had snatched the undefeated and all the welterweight belts from him in August and was seeking revenge. He did not succeed and the Norwegian stayed further than in Tulsa. At 39 years of age, a second consecutive defeat could make one think of a goodbye, but she was clear: “I feel good and I want to continue”, he pointed. He notified him in AS before the fight and did not change his plan. He will have to remake the path, because this Saturday McCaskill left no doubt. Won by unanimous decision: 100-90, 99-91 and 98-91. His triumph was wide, but perhaps the cards were too bulky.

McCaskill came out deciding for Braekhus, whom he again drowned. The Norwegian was not able to remove the pressure and this time she was damaged. The champion’s flying right hand hurt her and in the second and third rounds she was touched. He had a bad time. Also, when McCaskill shortened the distance, he conceded gaps. Once the fight was measured, the monarch began to go down and the challenger took advantage of that to put something else. The contest was equalized, but he continued to take blows that did not presage a miraculous hand. Also, Braekhus lost a point in the seventh after a grab. The referee punished her for reiteration … too harsh. The ‘First Lady’ did not look good. Again McCaskill was his krypyonite. With rhythm and a locked fight, he pointed to the end of an era … or not. Braekhus has the last word.