Estrada Fernández, the Catalan who finally fulfills his “dream” in a Cup final

04/02/2021

On at 18:20 CEST

The collegiate ilerdense Xavier Estrada Fernandez It opens in a final of the Copa del Rey this Saturday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. An opportunity that the referee has been waiting for since 2013, the year in which he acquired internationality, but the continuous presence of FC Barcelona in the finals prevented it.

Estrada Fernández will finally see fulfilled one of his goals in his refereeing career. In an unpublished interview with the referee in June 2016, never published to which SPORT has had access, Estrada Fernández assured that his dream was “At the curricular level, the step that I may miss at the international level is to move to the UEFA First group, but we can find others, such as refereeing a final in the Copa del Rey or in the Europa League, etc. & rdquor;

This Saturday, finally, comes his chance in the Basque derby at La Cartuja. Athletic Club and Real Sociedad They face a final postponed by the coronavirus and with a strange atmosphere, but that will not stop being special.

Barça had been in 8 of the last 9 Cup finals, and uninterruptedly since 2014, something that nipped the possible participation of Catalan in the bud. In 2013, his first as an international, He was the fourth official with Clos Gómez in the Madrid derby, and also directed the going of the ffinal of the 2014 Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atlético.

His career is long and enviable. Fixed already in Europa League matches and in other Champions League matches, Estrada also whistled the final of the European Under-19 Championship in 2014 between Germany and Portugal in Budapest.

When the news of the elimination of FC Barcelona was known, all the pools pointed to him, but the coronavirus crisis and the uncertain date of the final postponed the news of the appointment. As he himself commented at a press conference, when that happened, “Can you imagine that in my head I was already imagining her even not knowing that I could whistle her & rdquor;.

The ‘prize’, in fact, goes to the referee in the last season that should have been active by age (45 years old last January)Although the Committee decided to withdraw that rule last year, and Estrada will still have an age limit ahead of him, until his performance decides otherwise.

Estrada, in addition, creates a precedent this year, and it is that he is the first referee for a party of this magnitude to appear at a press conference before directing it.

In his band, Guadalupe Porras Ayuso She will also make history by being the first woman on the field of play in a Men’s Cup final.

A game, undoubtedly historic, and a game to enjoy, also for the third team on the pitch.