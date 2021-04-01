Estrada and Suero, the best of the month

The Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada and the Galician Jose Gregorio Suero, have been chosen by ESPABOX as the best fighters of the month of March, internationally and nationally, respectively.

Estrada managed to unify the WBC-WBA super flyweight titles by defeating the Nicaraguan Román González, although in a controversial fight, while José Gregorio Suero from Vigo knocked out champion David Soria in Pamplona, ​​achieving the national super welterweight title.

