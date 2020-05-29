Yesterday we learned that the Japanese companyNissan will close the Barcelona plants in the Zona Franca, Sant Andreu de la Barca and Montcada i Reixac, which will affect 3,000 jobs directly and another 20,000 indirectly. For them, the musical group Estopa, made up of brothers David and José Manuel Muñoz, have decided to use their social networks to show solidarity with all those workers who are about to lose their jobs.

Through Twitter they have supported the workers and have affirmed that they are joining the cause so that they do not fire any worker from the Barcelona plants: “Hello, everyone. This is Estopa and we want to show our full support to the Nissan workers who will be out of work. We are with you and we join the cause so there is no dismissal“, have been transmitted by video on the famous social network.

Let’s remember that the two brothers, who come from the Cornellà de Llobregat neighborhood, before succeeding in the world of music and to become one of the most important and well-known groups in our country, worked at the Seat car plant in Martorell. For this reason, the two brothers have decided to offer their support and help to all Nissan workers in their fight not to lose their jobs.

Recognition in the networks

Internet users on social networks did not take long to recognize the incredible gesture made by the Muñoz brothers. The tweet in question has quickly garnered more than 300,000 views and comments praising what was published.: “You are a national treasure”, “Giants! They also supported us at SEAT “,” Thank you for your support. These gestures are never forgotten. Very large ”or “Thanks, you guys are cracks! Large from head to toe. People like you are sorely lacking in the world! ”, have been some of the messages they have received.