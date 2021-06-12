Estimated taxes: you have until June 15 to make the second quarterly payment



Individuals can use the IRS Interactive Tax Assistant online to see if they have to pay estimated taxes.

The IRS released a notice to remind taxpayers who pay estimated taxes that they have until June 15 for the second quarterly payment. Tax year 2021. Failure to pay could result in a penalty.

Estimated tax is the method used to pay tax on your income that is not subject to withholding tax.

This includes income from self-employment, interest income, dividends, rentals, as well as earnings from the sale of property, awards, and concessions.

To calculate your estimated tax, you need to calculate your expected adjusted gross income, taxable income, taxes, deductions, and credits for the year.

When calculating your estimated tax for the current year, you might want to use your income, deductions, and credits from the previous year as a starting point.

PTo pay estimated taxes, the year is divided into four payment periods. You can submit your estimated tax payments with Form 1040-ES by mail or you can pay online or from your mobile device using the IRS2Go app.

Who must pay the estimated tax

Individuals, including sole proprietors, partners, and shareholders of S corporations generally have to make estimated tax payments if they expect to owe taxes of $ 1,000 or more upon filing.

Individuals can use the interactive IRS Tax Assistant online to see if they have to pay estimated taxes. You can also visit the IRS website for more details on who has to pay estimated taxes.

Generally, corporations are required to make estimated tax payments if they expect to owe taxes of $ 500 or more when they file their return. Corporations can view Form 1120-W on the IRS site for more information.

Some special requirements apply to certain taxpayer groups, such as farmers, fishermen, certain high-income taxpayers, accident and disaster victims, recently disabled people, recent retirees, and those with unequal income throughout the year. .

Publication 505, which can also be viewed on the IRS website, has additional details, including worksheets and examples, which may be especially helpful for those who have dividend or capital gains income, owe alternative minimum taxes, or self-employment taxes, or have other special situations.

