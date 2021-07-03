Esther Shabot- Women in Turkey lose protection

The recent history of President Erdogan’s government’s onslaught against women’s gender equality, security and freedoms is marked by a specific moment that blatantly revealed where the regime is heading on these issues. On March 20, through a presidential decree, it was announced that Turkey would abandon the International Convention to Prevent, Punish and Eradicate Violence against Women, thus becoming the first of the 47 signatory members of said body to make a decision. like that.

This is how, as of March, a significant number of human rights organizations and the main opposition political parties began to file lawsuits in order to prevent Turkey from abandoning the convention, a body also known, paradoxically, as the Convention. of Istanbul, since it was originally in that city where its foundation was formalized, in 2011. However, last Tuesday, the Turkish State Council, in a vote of three to two, rejected the demands. Two days later, Turkey disengaged from the obligations inherent to membership within the convention. A great blow to the rights of women, children and the LGBT community in the country, and a great stimulus to abuse and violence against those sectors of the population.

The increasing Islamization of public life in Turkey, driven by the Erdogan regime for years, has undoubtedly been one of the most important factors in negatively affecting the status of women. For both good and bad, pre-Erdogan Turkey had made progress in women’s opportunities for personal development and independence. But the conservative wave has erased much of that, in such a way that violence and discrimination against them is on the worrying increase. According to the platform We will stop femicides, 409 women were murdered in 2020, while so far this year there have been at least 189. For its part, Amnesty International considers that Turkey’s abandonment of the convention is a gigantic setback in a time when femicides are so abundant.

How do Erdogan and his acolytes justify abandoning the convention? His argument is consistent with the reactionary and repressive nature of the regime. It is, according to them, that the convention “has been hijacked by a group of people who are trying to normalize homosexuality, which is incompatible with family and social values.” The intolerance and rejection of the LGBT community by the authorities were openly shown a few days ago, when, against the current of the government ban on gay pride parades, an attempt was made to march in several locations, with the consequent police repression of participants and journalists covering the events.

A more objective look at Turkey’s abandonment of the convention indicates that it has not only been the product of the machismo of the president himself and of a good part of the male population convinced that in the Islam that is professed, the subjugation of women and men are legitimate. violence against them, but also an electoral issue. For economic and geopolitical reasons, Erdogan and his party have lost popularity among the conservative population, so, by wielding the need to firmly reestablish the model of authoritarian patriarchy, they hope to regain ground in the face of the 2023 elections.

Clearly, Turkey’s path is moving it further and further away from Western democracies. If at some time it seemed that Turkey would join the European Union, the chances of that happening today are now nil. From the other side of the world, the US has joined in condemning many of the Erdogan government’s practices. It recently placed Turkey on the list of countries involved in recruiting children for war, this being the first time that a NATO member country has been singled out for this practice. What has been revealed is that Turkey, in its interventions in Syria and Libya, has been supporting militias that traffic in children, with the aim of turning them into combatants. Turkey’s record on human rights continues to deteriorate by leaps and bounds.