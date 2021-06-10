Esther Guerrero achieves the Olympic minimum in the 1,500

06/10/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

Catalan Esther Guerrero achieved the minimum to participate in the 1,500 meter test at the Tokyo Olympic Games, after signing this Wednesday at the Golden Gala in Florence, the third scoring round of the Diamond League, a time of 4: 03.67 minutes.

A mark that allowed Guerrero to reduce the time by 53 hundredths -4: 04.20- required by the Spanish Federation to go to the Japanese capital.

Warrior, who has a personal best of 4: 03.13, benefited from the frenetic pace imposed by the Dutch Sifan Hassan, who took the victory with a record of 3: 53.63, the best world record of the year.

Ten seconds less than the Spanish, who finished ninth, in a final of the 1,500 in which Hassan, the current world champion, beat the Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, gold at the Rio Olympics, second with a mark of 3: 53.91, and the British Laura Muir, the European champion, third with a time of 3: 55.59 minutes.