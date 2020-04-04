Esther Expósito reveals she wants to fight, isolation affects her | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful interpreter of “La marquesita” in the highly successful Netflix series: Elite, uploaded a video to her official Instagram account where she is shown singing and dancing “Porfa” by Freid & Justin Quiles, while she is sheltered in her house due to the health contingency.

The beautiful Spanish actress, Ester Expósito, turned her followers on Instagram with her desire for an intense “perreo”. He managed to leave his followers on Instagram and several Internet users breathless, after publishing one of his most sensual videos, where the Spanish actress demonstrated her desire to “perreo” as soon as the contingency ended.

In this video we can see Ester singing to the rhythm of reggaeton and with a completely sensual attitude that already characterizes the charming Spanish actress. A video that managed to catch all his followers on Instagram.

The sensual video immediately got multiple comments and more than 14 million views. “I ran into this and wow, I really want to bulldoze after the confinement is over. One less day, cheer up ”, he wrote in the beautiful young woman in the description of his video.

To which her fans, delighted by the videos and photos shared by the actress on their networks, make comments directed at Ester; “I ask you please do not go, stay with me”; “Esther would not be Esther without her reggaeton”; “I love him, what do you want to dog!”; “If you are the most beautiful in the world, you use a filter, what are we left to the rest of us mortals” are some of the comments that can be read in the publication.

The great success of the Elite series also helped Ester Expósito to become one of the most popular artists on social networks, where on her Instagram account we can see that she exceeds 15.3 million followers.

So it was to be expected that this sensual video of the beautiful actress would cause a huge fuss on Instagram, since in less than 60 minutes, the publication already had more than 2.7 million views, 1.3 million likes and thousands of comments by part from his followers, whom he has firmly in love with.

Recall that recently Ester together with Danna Paola, turned on TikTok, participating in a small clip where both beautiful actresses are seen dancing reggaeton, enjoying life; Wearing ball gowns, the two dance to the rhythm of Colombian J Balvin’s hit “Safari”.

The beautiful stars of Netflix’s “Elite” series “dogged” in what appears to be one of the recording sets. In addition, said video caused a furor and users gave their impression of the video.

“My Danna is beautiful, but Esther is simply a goddess”; “Wow, very beautiful”; “We love them”, read among the comments of TikTok users. The clip added more than 44 thousand “likes” And it is already a success on the social network, where the Spanish actress has more than half a million followers.

It is known that both actresses who participated in the Spanish series “Elite” made great friends because every time they have the opportunity they go out to have fun somewhere to dance because they both love urban music.

