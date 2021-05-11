Estevan Florial with a leafy start in Las Minores, knocks on the Yankees’ door

The prized prospect of the New York Yankees, Estevan Florial, continues to make his way towards his journey through the Major Leagues, who has had a great start in one of the branches of Double-A by New Yorkers in Minor leagues.

Estevan Florial, who is Haitian by right and Dominican by birth, has made it clear to the Yankees of what is made, who is called to make one of the great jewels of the estates of the aforementioned organization of MLB, system of the aforementioned team in which it occupies the tenth position of its entire system.

During his first six games when he arrived on Monday night in Minor leagues, Estevan Florial, has left outstanding impressions in his condition as a gardener, who, with 23 years of age, is currently providing services in the branch of Double-A Northeast of the Minor League systems.

Florial, who has walked to the batter’s box 25 times in his first six games on the Minor leagues from MLB, he holds an impressive batting average of nothing more and nothing less than .318 points, six RBIs and four hits behind the gate.

The nationalized Haitian, during the curtailed campaign of MLB In 2020, he played his first and only game in the Big Top, who also adds experience in the Dominican Winter League, so it would not be so far to see this in the MLB as a headline.

According to scout reports from Estevan Florial for the Yankees, he has great speed ability in the bases and outfields, as well as a powerful arm as an outfielder, skills that if we add the timely hitting that we have seen by the aforementioned player in recent months, are undoubtedly valuable attributes for a major league.