Ester Expósitosucceeds both in film and online. Thanks to the internationalization of its work through different platforms, it has becomea benchmark for many young peopletheir age, as well as for other people of different generations.

At 20 years old, the actress of the series’Elite’She is the Spanish woman with the most followers. While many debate whether she is better than, or prettier than others – where it must be remembered that all women are equally beautiful and that these comparisons today are out of place – we are going to talk about the other side ofEster Expósito,that of solidarity.

The actress from Madrid sends an important toUNHCR: “The coronavirus has changed our lives. We are afraid that something will happen to our loved ones. We suffer uncertainty about what will happen in the future. We live isolated from family and friends. Well, these are feelings and situations with whichrefugees and displaced personswho have been forced to flee violence and persecution have tolive 365 days a year. People who are also an example of strength and resilience and who in these moments of crisis are helping in their host communities, cooking for the toilets, buying food for the elderly and people with chronic diseases and offering their skills as doctors, nurses and nurses, scientists and scientists, among others. Now more than ever, becausewe can’t look the other way: Thanks to all of you who continue to support them and have not forgotten them. “

For her part, UNHCR explained that “refugees know uncertainty, fear or isolation. But also solidarity. Thanks to Ester Expósito for helping us spread this important message.”

