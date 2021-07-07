Ester Exposito’s purple look in Cannes reminds us of Kendall Jenner

(.)

The actress walked on the red carpet of the Cannes opening in a set of the Italian firm Etro made up of a purple halter top and a matching flowy “V” skirt that exposed her toned abdomen. She complemented her look with jewelry Bulgari and strappy gold sandals.

Regarding her beauty look, the protagonist of Elite carried her hair on a low and polished horse hill. Shades in shades and pink lips and perfectly framed cheekbones that stylize your face.

CANNES, FRANCE – JULY 06: Ester Exposito attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli / WireImage) (.)

Exposito walked the red carpet with models like Bella Hadid Y Candice Swanepoel and actors like Adam Driver, Marion cotillard, Jessica chastain, Spike lee and the film director Pedro Almodovar.