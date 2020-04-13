Recently Ester Expósito paralyzed social networks with a heart-stopping dance that left his thousands of fans around the world open-mouthed. And it is in her 20s that the actress has become one of the most influential not only for her talent, but for her incredible beauty.

And something his fans are wondering is How do you manage to look so spectacular? Today we tell you some of its most effective beauty secrets. Take note.

The Elite actress has been characterized by using very elegant and youthful looks, which she achieves thanks to a perfect outlined cat eye.

Also another resource that can not miss in your makeup is the illuminator. The beautiful actress achieves a beautiful countouring effect that she achieves by combining it with bronzer and thus achieve greater volume on your face.

This technique is used frequently Kim Kardashian who is a fan of the illuminator and accentuate strategic areas of her face such as the cheeks, jaw and nose.

.