Ester Exposito sets the nets on fire with a tiny swimsuit (Photo)

The Spanish actress and model, Ester Exposito, who is internationally recognized for her role in the series Elite, has shown that he is enjoying his ‘singleness’ after various media ended his relationship with the Mexican Alejandro Speitzer.

Exposito who broke the networks a long time ago with a video in which he made it clear that he knows how to move, did it again with his last image that he uploaded on social networks.

It was in Instagram where the 21-year-old actress showed off her figure with a tiny swimsuit. Immediately, the image became a trend and we have no doubt that millions of his followers would have liked it if they could.

Although Exposito has not made his break with the Mexican actor official, everything seems to indicate that both ended on good terms, since, a few days ago, Speitzer tagged her on social networks, thanking her for their friendship.