Ester Exposito responds furiously to rumors of her breakup with Alejandro Speitzer



Ester Exposito.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / .

Ester Exposito he lashed out with all those who say that he ended up with Alejandro Speitzer for being a maintained, although he also left more doubts about her break up with the actor.

Through your Instagram account, the Spanish sent a letter to deny the information published by the magazine TvNotas, because he wanted to make it clear that, whether or not they are a couple, at no time would she speak ill of him.

“It seems to me unfortunate the absolutely false and cruel information that has been given in a communication medium (if you can call it that) about Alejandro and what my relationship has been with him ”, he begins by saying in the letter.

And he continues: “I would never dedicate a second to deny something like this if it weren’t because it is having an impact on the daily routine of Alejandro, one of the most wonderful, generous, kind, hard-working and humble people I have ever met in my life. Those of us who are or have been close to him know it ”.

“He only deserves the best there is in the world and I will always appreciate and admire him regardless of whether he is my partner or not“These are the lines that the actress wrote, yes, at no time has it shown that they are still together.

So maybe Esther did break up with Alex, but not for the reasons they say, because she is clear that she has great admiration for him.

The courtship would have ended in January 2021, according to the magazine TV Notes. The reasons would be related to the difference in fame and salaries between the couple, because while Exposito is full of contracts and projects, Speitzer and his supposed “arrogance”, as this medium describes it, would have reduced their job opportunities; Besides that He left all the expenses to Ester of the apartment they shared in Spain.