The Spanish actress who has captivated her Mexican followers Ester Expósito is trending on Twitter for her peculiar dance in the service of micro blogging.

Known for participating in the series Neflitx Elite He has fallen in love with more than one with his talent, charisma and unmatched beauty.

The Elite series He has achieved impressive fame and recently packed social media with the launch of his new season.

It’s known that Ester and Danna Paola They became great friends as a result of their participation in the series because every time they have the opportunity they go out to have fun somewhere to dance because they both love urban music.

It is not the first time that the actress shares this kind of videos but this time he appears showing off his waist and with the movements that he makes even more attracted attention.

Esther is currently twenty years old, the January 20, 2000, dabbled in show business from a young age and so far has participated in several projects with which she became known worldwide, with the Elite series where she plays Carla Rosón.

Many Internet users began to share the video that he published in his Twitter commenting that she is an extremely beautiful woman.

Wearing a blue top and pants that look like pajamas Ester shows off her earring at the navel and does some hypnotizing hip movements.

“I was just beginning to feel VERY good about myself and Ester Expósito uploads a video dancing” shared @ maraorozco21 a Twitter user.

They have even created Memes making fun of ourselves because they make comparisons of Being looking extremely beautiful and well dressed making a comparison of how we are the other people in pajamas all day and watching television.

