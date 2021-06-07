Ester Exposito has returned to singleness and unleashes the envy of another famous

A few months ago it seemed that Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer were for each other, but now their relationship seems to have ended.

Ester Exposito used to be a partner of fellow actor Alejandro Speitzer; However, they have not been seen together for a long time and they have not shared selfies or photographs that their followers had already accustomed to, so suspicions about a separation began to sound last month.

The rumors gained even more force a few days ago, when they both attended a gala concert presented by Bvlgari on the occasion of the launch of its “Magnifica” line of haute horlogerie and jewelery at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan. Esther appeared escorted by a couple of friends, which cast doubt on why she had not arrived with her partner.

While her companions helped her to stand and pick up her Tom Ford dress in which she looked like a Greek muse, Esther was able to walk with ease and confidence. Just in January, the actress congratulated Speitzer, and he shared a photo dating from April in which he still appears with Ester and other friends. After that, they haven’t shared any more images together.

Each one went through the red carpet but at no time did they meet despite knowing that the two were at the event, since the stylist Víctor Blanco was the one who was in charge of choosing the outfits of both, which by the way, combined to the perfection. Had they made a grand entrance together, they would have unleashed a wave of envy, but they didn’t.

On the other hand, the alarms of their breakup were lit, since they neither posed together nor sought to share the moment as they had done events to which they have been invited previously … indeed, some of those present affirmed that they barely fired. The couple met during the recordings of the series “Someone has to die” and now, they seem to have taken different paths.

As much as the Spanish actress smiled during the gala, she did not stop to talk with Alex and continued on her way, as one of the international ambassadors of the Italian jewelry brand, among which is also the influencer Chiara Ferragni, with whom she dated partied a week ago and attended a post-event dinner at the opera.

As if it had not been enough drama for a single evening, Ester became the bone of contention between Chiara and her husband, the singer Fedez, who jokingly left a comment to Ester, flattering her beauty: “But how pretty it’s my wife. Ah no, I made the wrong post, sorry ”.

Following the routine of complicity and transparency that Chiara and Fedez have always had in networks, it did not take long for Chiara’s response to be shown calling her husband “stupid” on WhatsApp, to which Fedez responded with a warm message calling the businesswoman “the love of his life ”. Enough jokes and temptations for one night.