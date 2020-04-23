Ester Expósito for dethroning Danna Paola, is the most followed on social networks | Instagram

The beautiful Spanish actress Ester Expósito is adding more and more subscribers on her social networks so she is about to become the instagram queen and dethrone to the Mexican actress Danna Paola.

Esther has already exceeded 20 million followers and has become the Spanish celebrity with the most followers on the Instagram social network.

The actress rose to fame thanks to her character Carla Rosón in the successful Spanish series Elite on the Netflix platform.

After the success she had in the series, she was hired to participate in two movies distributed by Netflix: When angels sleep and Your son, both with a leading role.

The followers of Ester Expósito went up from three to 10 million in weeks, but later stabilized, with an average of 150 thousand new followers a day.

Her first time as an actress occurred in 2016 in the series Vis a vis playing Fernando’s daughter.

Now the Spanish actress has become one of the most requested attractive women all over the internet and is always trending.

One of the recent publications that caused the most stir and impressed his followers was a video where it is shown dancing reggaeton overcoming the 45 thousand reproductions and managing to be on trend for several days.

A few days ago Danna Paola was the most wanted actress on social networks but now it seems that her friend and companion is about to overcome it and ready to take off his crown to crown herself.

On his Instagram account he has photographs of all kinds which show their unmatched beauty and perfect anatomy being one of the actresses most praised by Mexicans in recent days.

Esther without a doubt enjoy gaining eyes from his followers who have followed his burning photos and videos very closely.

