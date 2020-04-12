That Ester Expósito She is in quarantine does not mean that she does not please her fans, and now she did it with an improvised choreography that excited everyone, in which she was more sensual than ever.

View this post on Instagram You can already see the photons we made for the cover of @seventeenmx with the best team you can have @victorblancostudio @dannielrojas @alex_saint @jesusdepaula @chusac ✨🙏🏻✨ Much encouragement and take care of everyone please mundo A post shared by Ester Expósito (@ester_exposito) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:43 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Remembering those days and that place💙 Cheer up with the quarantine, I send you a lot of love🌟 A post shared by Ester Expósito (@ester_exposito) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:28 am PDT

The friend of Danna Paola and star of the series Netflix “Elite” it was recorded in a video that he published in Instagram, in which he appears with a top and baggy pants, showing off his abdomen. Esther makes sexy hip movements while dancing to the beat of the song “The effect”, of Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone.

View this post on Instagram Come on with that Saturday night A post shared by Ester Expósito (@ester_exposito) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:55 pm PDT

“Let’s go with that Saturday nighteeeeee” was the message that Ester Expósito He wrote alongside his publication, which already has more than 23 million views. This year it will be released by Netflix the Serie “Someone has to die”, which is starring the Spanish actress.

View this post on Instagram ☀️🤎 A post shared by Ester Expósito (@ester_exposito) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:50 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Well also A post shared by Ester Expósito (@ester_exposito) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:39 am PST

Nailea Norvind and her daughters shine in underwear in front of the mirror

Danna Paola couldn’t stand the heat, and turned on a fan to cool her legs.

In a black swimsuit, Barbara de Regil’s sister shows that her impressive anatomy runs in the family

.