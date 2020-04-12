That Ester Expósito She is in quarantine does not mean that she does not please her fans, and now she did it with an improvised choreography that excited everyone, in which she was more sensual than ever.
View this post on Instagram
You can already see the photons we made for the cover of @seventeenmx with the best team you can have @victorblancostudio @dannielrojas @alex_saint @jesusdepaula @chusac ✨🙏🏻✨ Much encouragement and take care of everyone please mundo
View this post on Instagram
Remembering those days and that place💙 Cheer up with the quarantine, I send you a lot of love🌟
The friend of Danna Paola and star of the series Netflix “Elite” it was recorded in a video that he published in Instagram, in which he appears with a top and baggy pants, showing off his abdomen. Esther makes sexy hip movements while dancing to the beat of the song “The effect”, of Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone.
View this post on Instagram
Come on with that Saturday night
“Let’s go with that Saturday nighteeeeee” was the message that Ester Expósito He wrote alongside his publication, which already has more than 23 million views. This year it will be released by Netflix the Serie “Someone has to die”, which is starring the Spanish actress.
View this post on Instagram
☀️🤎
View this post on Instagram
Well also
Nailea Norvind and her daughters shine in underwear in front of the mirror
Danna Paola couldn’t stand the heat, and turned on a fan to cool her legs.
In a black swimsuit, Barbara de Regil’s sister shows that her impressive anatomy runs in the family
.