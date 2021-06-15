Ester Exposito defends Alejandro Speitzer from rumors

Despite Ester Exposito She has always been very reserved with her personal life, this time she decided to make an exception and came out in defense of Alexander Speitzer , who would have ended his love relationship . A few days ago, a publication disclosed the alleged reasons why the young couple had ended their relationship and assured that the Elite actress was tired of him and his attitude; They even claimed that she did not want to see him again. Tired of those rumors and seeing what was affected to what was once her partner, the 21-year-old actress broke the silence.

© @ alejandrospeitzer The actors made their relationship known in December 2019, but now they have taken different paths

Through her social networks, the artist of Spanish origin shared a couple of stories in which she referred to the unfortunate publication, which left Alejandro in a bad way, with whom she made her relationship public in December 2019.

“I find it unfortunate the absolutely FALSE and cruel information that has been given in the media (if you can call it that) about Alejandro and who has been my relationship with him,” reads the beginning of the message. Esther had words of admiration and respect for her ex-partner, making it clear that she is not the person described in the magazine that published this story. “I would never spend a second denying something like this, if it weren’t for the fact that it is having an impact on Alejandro’s daily routine, one of the most wonderful, generous, kind, hard-working and humble people I have ever met in my life. Those of us who are or have been close to him know it ”.

© @ ester_expositoThis was Ester’s response to the rumors about Alejandro Speitzer

To conclude her message, Ester wished him the best: “You only deserve the best there is in the world and I will appreciate and admire you forever regardless of whether you are my partner or not.” In the following story, the young woman born in Madrid published the following words with a red color and a black background: “More respect and professionalism”.

© @ alejandrospeitzer Alejandro Speitzer thanked the actress for the great gesture