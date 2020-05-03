Actress Ester Expósito is one of the most fashionable personalities in our country, and it is that since he rose to fame with the famous Elite series, he has managed to accumulate a large number of followers on social networks. Precisely these have been able to enjoy in the last hours of their most recent and sensual publication.

The objective of recovering the spirit of a Saturday night

It is not surprising that its contents like, very much, every time you decide to share something on networks. On Instagram reaches 17.5 million followers, among which you can distinguish in addition to actors, footballers and various television personalities.

As we say, in the last hours Ester Expósito has wanted to star in a sensual dance on social networks. It seems that this Elite protagonist has set herself the goal of raising the spirits of the millions of followers who are confined to their homes by the coronavirus without being able to go out one more Saturday night.

“Come on with that Saturday nighteee” said the message with which Ester accompanied her video dancing a reggaeton song and boasting skills, something that has reached almost 8 million likes in just a few hours, a sign that, indeed, the actress achieved her goal of raising the spirits of the staff .

It is not the first time that you share a video like this

Pablo Rivero, Goya Toledo or Cristina Pedroche herself did not want to miss the opportunity to comment on this sensuous dance by Ester Expósito with whom she has fallen in love with on social networks, if she had not already done so. The 20-year-old actress is passionate about reggaeton and has decided to take advantage of these days that she must stay home to demonstrate it again.

At the moment, this publication is on the way to repeat the exorbitant number of likes it got with another video in which it appeared singing another reggaeton song, shared several days ago. Despite not being the first time that he shared a song by the Colombian J Quiles, the truth is that back then he accumulated 16 million faithful who fell exhausted after the video.