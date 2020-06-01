Ester Expósito congratulates her boyfriend in networks and he celebrates his birthday shirtless | Instagram Special

The actress Esther Expósito she took a moment on social media to demonstrate her love and admiration for her new boyfriend, the Mexican actor; Alexander Speitzer, who today turns 25 And I celebrate big on social media, posing for a shirtless magazine.

As we well know, the relationship between the actors had sounded with strong rumors for months, being that their relationship has been confirmed during this quarantine through the Instagram account of the Mexican actor. Alexander Speitzer, when publishing a photo where they are both together.

Despite the fact that at this moment, the couple of actors maintain their relationship at a distance, being that Alexander Speitzer is living in Mexico and the Spanish actress in Madrid, has not been a pretext for the two show their affection through social networks commenting on their posts.

Despite the distance, both actors have gradually returned to their activities, each being ambassadors of recognized brands such as Esther Expósito with YLS Beauty and Alexander Speitzer with American Eagle. Hoping that when travel is allowed they can see each other after these months of isolation.

However, despite the distance, Esther Expósito I publish a story on his Instagram account with a photo of the actor; “Today this incredible man turns 25” plus an icon of a heart. This being the way to tell the actor how much you love and admire him.

For his part, Alexander Speitzer He responds by sharing the Instagram story and responding with a “What I love you”. In addition to receiving congratulations from various celebrities as well as her best friend Danna Paola, director Manolo Caro and several coworkers.

And what better way to celebrate 25 years by posing for the cover of a L’Officiel magazine where he showed a series of outfits that only highlighted the physical attractiveness of the actor, leaving more than one user with his mouth open and totally in love.

