Ester Expósito and Danna Paola say goodbye to the Elite series with emotional video | Instagram

It was through a quite emotional video that some of the actors from the Spanish Elite series Danna Paola and Ester Expósito will stop participating in it.

Firstly, thanking them for the support they gave them, the affection and for having welcomed them in the series, they are happy and above all in love of its characters.

Danna Paola with the coazón in hand thanked for having been able to participate in three seasons of the series with one of the iconic characters of the same Lucrecia.

The characters of Carla, Lucrecia and Nadia They have completed their studies in the Encinas, so they will no longer appear in the series.

“It was a real pleasure working with you, thank you, thank you. Thank you with all my heart for receiving us as a family, for hugging us, for loving us so much, for sharing the love for our countries as much as we share for yours,” shared Danna Paola.

The one who got more emotional in her disheveled was the pretty blonde Ester Expósito who plays Carla also known as “The Marquesita”, could not contain the tears when saying goodbye to the production at the same time as his fans.

“Well, I tell Carla that she is a character hottie, and an incredible woman and that I would love to be like her and that I love her,” said Expósito.

El Hammani Mine For his part, he dedicated a message on his Instagram account where he described the experience of having worked on the project, emphasizing that he managed to grow not only professionally but also personally.

“Thanks to Nadia, who accompanied me in those three seasons as the warrior she is and for everything she taught me on a personal and professional level,” Mina shared.

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when you say goodbye to something that has marked your life, your way of being, and of course, your personal and professional growth. There is never a Thank you, and more when you are valued for the work that you love the most, and you enjoy the most and that is why the first Thank you goes to who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to do what I always dreamed of and what makes me most happy . Thanks to Nadia, who accompanied me in those 3 seasons as the warrior she is and for everything she taught me on a personal and professional level. Thanks to my colleagues, who without them would not have been the same, it was a privilege to grow and work with each and every one of you, it took me a lot. Thanks to my directors for guiding me and getting to places that I had in there, and that they taught me to discover, value and empower. Privilege. Thanks to all the @zetastudiosprod team, a family that managed to make something so big easy, a team that puts everything into it and that has made it possible to be where we are. It does not matter what is in front of the camera, if behind them there is no love and passion for what is done. Are you artists. And of course, thank you @netflixes for betting on this project and on each one of us. And finally and why it is the most important thing thanks to you, the public. Who cried, enjoyed, who got mad, loved … thank you. Thank you for welcoming us, for giving us your love. You are the best !!! ❤ A post shared by Mina El Hammani (@minaelhammani) on May 19, 2020 at 11:22 PDT

The characters of pole (for obvious reasons) and Valerius They will also stop participating in the following recordings, so they also appreciated having participated in such a gigantic project.

There is no doubt that the fans of the series were very disappointed to know that they will no longer have the marked beauty of the actresses and have let it be seen in Twitter.

